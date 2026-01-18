403
Peru keeps state of emergency in place to tackle rising crime
(MENAFN) The Peruvian government has announced a 30-day extension of the state of emergency in Lima and the nearby port province of Callao to tackle crime and organized criminal activity.
In addition, the cabinet approved a 60-day extension of the measure in the northern provinces of Tumbes and Zarumilla, as well as in Trujillo and Viru in the La Libertad region.
The decree allows authorities to temporarily limit certain constitutional rights, including personal liberty, the inviolability of homes, and freedoms of assembly and movement. The National Police will remain responsible for maintaining internal security, supported by the armed forces.
Officials said the extensions are part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety and reduce criminal incidents in high-risk areas.
