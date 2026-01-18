403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin holds phone call with Iranian counterpart
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, amid widespread protests that have swept Iran in recent weeks.
The demonstrations, which began late last month, were reportedly sparked by soaring inflation and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial. Clashes with security forces quickly turned violent, allegedly resulting in hundreds of deaths. Iranian authorities have placed blame for the unrest on the US and Israel.
A Kremlin statement on Friday noted that Pezeshkian “briefed Vladimir Putin on the Iranian government’s sustained efforts to normalize the situation in the country.”
Both leaders emphasized the importance of reducing “tensions in Iran and in the region as a whole as soon as possible and resolving any emerging issues via exclusively political and diplomatic means.” They also reaffirmed “their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran,” including collaboration on economic initiatives.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned what she described as “disruptive foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. She accused external powers of attempting to escalate peaceful protests into “cruel and senseless unrest” and of seeking regime change.
Zakharova further criticized US threats of military action against Iran as “absolutely unacceptable,” warning that such measures could destabilize the wider Middle East. She also attributed the country’s economic difficulties to Western sanctions.
The demonstrations, which began late last month, were reportedly sparked by soaring inflation and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial. Clashes with security forces quickly turned violent, allegedly resulting in hundreds of deaths. Iranian authorities have placed blame for the unrest on the US and Israel.
A Kremlin statement on Friday noted that Pezeshkian “briefed Vladimir Putin on the Iranian government’s sustained efforts to normalize the situation in the country.”
Both leaders emphasized the importance of reducing “tensions in Iran and in the region as a whole as soon as possible and resolving any emerging issues via exclusively political and diplomatic means.” They also reaffirmed “their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran,” including collaboration on economic initiatives.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned what she described as “disruptive foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. She accused external powers of attempting to escalate peaceful protests into “cruel and senseless unrest” and of seeking regime change.
Zakharova further criticized US threats of military action against Iran as “absolutely unacceptable,” warning that such measures could destabilize the wider Middle East. She also attributed the country’s economic difficulties to Western sanctions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment