Kiev mayor calls on residents to leave city if they can
(MENAFN) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has urged residents to leave the city if possible, citing a severe electricity shortage, widespread heating outages, and mounting pressure on the capital’s infrastructure as freezing temperatures take hold.
In an interview on Friday, Klitschko explained that the energy crisis followed multiple Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power systems. Moscow claims these attacks targeted drone production sites, energy infrastructure, and other military-related facilities in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian power installations, as well as what it described as indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
“It’s the first time in the history of our city that, in such severe frosts, most of the city was left without heating and with a huge shortage of electricity,” Klitschko said, urging residents who can temporarily relocate to do so. He noted that sub-zero temperatures have sharply increased energy demand while limiting utility crews’ ability to make timely repairs.
The call for evacuation has drawn criticism, with opponents arguing that many residents have no alternative places to go and that the situation reflects insufficient preparedness by local authorities for a city of roughly three million people.
Klitschko reported that some households are experiencing up to 20 hours without mains electricity daily, and heating has been cut to around 6,000 apartment buildings. Overnight temperatures have reached as low as minus 17 degrees Celsius, intensifying the strain on the energy system. Ukraine declared a nationwide energy emergency earlier this week.
