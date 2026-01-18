403
Twenty-one migrants found dead in mass grave on farm in Libya
(MENAFN) Authorities in eastern Libya have discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of
at least 21 migrants on a farm near Ajdabiya, local reports indicate. Security forces conducted the raid after receiving information that sub-Saharan migrants were being held on the property. The site is located roughly ten kilometers southeast of Ajdabiya, about 160 kilometers from Benghazi.
The Internal Security Agency in eastern Libya told local media that the grave held “a mass grave containing the bodies of 21 people of various African nationalities.” An unnamed security source reported that migrants—men, women, and children—showed signs of torture and were taken to a hospital, where they indicated that other migrants who had been with them had disappeared.
Authorities arrested the farm owner, who reportedly confirmed the existence of the mass grave. Photos reviewed by reporters showed security personnel and Red Crescent volunteers placing bodies in black plastic bags at the site. The cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.
Since the 2011 overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has become a key destination for migrants from neighboring African countries and a major transit point for human trafficking toward Europe via the Mediterranean. In February 2025, Libyan officials and the International Organization for Migration reported the discovery of two mass graves in southeastern Libya, containing dozens of migrant bodies, some of which showed evidence of gunshot wounds.
