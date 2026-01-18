403
UK PM denounces Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on UK, European NATO
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has openly rebuked US President Donald Trump over plans to impose tariffs on the UK and several European NATO members as part of Washington’s push for a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.
Trump announced on Saturday that the measures would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland—countries that have recently deployed limited military forces to the Danish autonomous territory.
“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong,” Starmer said in a post, stressing that London has “made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO.”
The British leader reiterated the UK’s position that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and that decisions about its future rest exclusively with the Greenlandic people and the Danish government. He added that London would raise the issue directly with the US administration.
Starmer’s comments come as criticism mounts across Europe. Leaders from several affected countries have warned that the tariff threats are unacceptable and risk escalating tensions, with concerns that such pressure could trigger a damaging cycle of retaliation. European officials have also cautioned that the move could seriously strain transatlantic relations, prompting coordinated discussions among EU representatives.
Trump has repeatedly argued for US control of Greenland, citing national security interests and competition with Russia and China. Danish and Greenlandic authorities, however, have consistently rejected these claims, maintaining that the territory is not for sale.
