403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Selsmart by ’ttero and Have‘ls’ Lloyd Launch ‘Lloy’ Eco Exchange Program’ to Enable Responsible Appliance Upgrades Across India
(MENAFN- Canvas Comm) New Delhi, 16th January, 2026: Selsmart, India’s leading sustainable exchange and recycling platform from Attero, has partnered with Havells Ind’a’s consumer durable brand Lloyd to launch ‘he ‘Lloyd Eco Exchange P’ogram’, an initiative encouraging consumers to responsibly upgrade old appliances through a simple, transparent, and rewarding exchange process.
The program allows customers to exchange old appliances of any brand and receive attractive value benefits when purchasing new Lloyd products. The initiative is currently live across select Havells and Lloyd brand stores, and will be rolled out to partner retailers, making it accessible PAN India across all markets where Selsmart operates.
The collaboration enables customers to exchange used appliances, receive instant valuation, and apply it directly towards the purchase of new Lloyd air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and more. The program encourages responsible recycling and prevents e-waste from entering landfills by ensuring scientifically compliant processing throug’ Attero’s advanced recycling infrastructure.
“At Selsmart, our mission is to make responsible electronics recycling seamless and mainstream for Indian consumers. The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program combines real economic value with sustainability, enabling customers to upgrade their appliances without worrying about disposal challenges. Through this partnership with Havells, we aim to accelerate circular economy adoption at a national scale and make eco-conscious choices more rewarding and accessible,” said Mr. Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Attero.
Selsmart was launched in mid-’024 as Attero’s direct-to-consumer e-waste take-back platform. The platform is currently active across more than 25 cities in India, handling around 30,000 pickup orders each month, giving consumers doorstep-collection, fair resale value, secure data wiping, and end-to-end traceability for their old electronics and home appliances.
The exchange program covers a wide range of home appliances across multiple categories and brands. Eligible products include air conditioners in both split and window formats across capacities ranging from under 1 ton to over 2 tons; single-door and double-door refrigerators of various capacities; semi-automatic, fully automatic top-load, and fully automatic front-load washing machines; as well as televisions across CRT and LED/LCD formats in any size. The exchange benefit applies even if the old product is from another brand, ensuring maximum flexibility and consumer convenience during appliance upgrades.
The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program contributes to India’s sustainability progress by enabling responsible disposal and supporting a circular economy framework, reducing landfill pressure and promoting environmentally conscious purchasing behaviour.
All products collected through the Lloyd Eco Exchange Program will be responsibly recycled using Atte’o’s proprietary technology. Once appliances are collected, they move through a combination of advanced mechanical, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgical processes that enable the extraction of high-purity metals such as copper, gold, silver, and a wide range of critical battery materials. The system delivers more than 98% recovery efficiency and over 99.9% purity across various outputs. By converting discarded appliances into high-purity recovered metals that re-enter domestic manufacturing supply chains, the program not only prevents landfill waste but also strengthens I’dia’s self-reliance in critical materials and clean technology.
About Attero
Attero is’India’s leading cleantech and urban mining company with a strong focus on recovering critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs) from e-waste, end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and magnets. Through its proprietary deep-tech processes, Attero is able to extract more than 22 pure metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. Founded in 2008 by Rohan Gupta and Nitin Gupta, Attero operates with a vision to build a fully circular supply chain for high-value materials. The company supports both enterprises and consumers through MetalMandi, its digital marketplace for recovered metals, and Selsmart, its consumer take-back platform for e-waste’ Attero’s recycling facility in Roorkee (Uttarakhand) is one of the most advanced in the world, with a recovery efficiency of more than 98% and purity levels above 99.9% across battery materials. The company is present across six countries including India, South Korea, Poland, Australia, Singapore and the USA. Attero has been granted 47 global patents and has filed more than 200 to strengthen its leadership in sustainable resource recovery and urban mining.
The program allows customers to exchange old appliances of any brand and receive attractive value benefits when purchasing new Lloyd products. The initiative is currently live across select Havells and Lloyd brand stores, and will be rolled out to partner retailers, making it accessible PAN India across all markets where Selsmart operates.
The collaboration enables customers to exchange used appliances, receive instant valuation, and apply it directly towards the purchase of new Lloyd air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and more. The program encourages responsible recycling and prevents e-waste from entering landfills by ensuring scientifically compliant processing throug’ Attero’s advanced recycling infrastructure.
“At Selsmart, our mission is to make responsible electronics recycling seamless and mainstream for Indian consumers. The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program combines real economic value with sustainability, enabling customers to upgrade their appliances without worrying about disposal challenges. Through this partnership with Havells, we aim to accelerate circular economy adoption at a national scale and make eco-conscious choices more rewarding and accessible,” said Mr. Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Attero.
Selsmart was launched in mid-’024 as Attero’s direct-to-consumer e-waste take-back platform. The platform is currently active across more than 25 cities in India, handling around 30,000 pickup orders each month, giving consumers doorstep-collection, fair resale value, secure data wiping, and end-to-end traceability for their old electronics and home appliances.
The exchange program covers a wide range of home appliances across multiple categories and brands. Eligible products include air conditioners in both split and window formats across capacities ranging from under 1 ton to over 2 tons; single-door and double-door refrigerators of various capacities; semi-automatic, fully automatic top-load, and fully automatic front-load washing machines; as well as televisions across CRT and LED/LCD formats in any size. The exchange benefit applies even if the old product is from another brand, ensuring maximum flexibility and consumer convenience during appliance upgrades.
The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program contributes to India’s sustainability progress by enabling responsible disposal and supporting a circular economy framework, reducing landfill pressure and promoting environmentally conscious purchasing behaviour.
All products collected through the Lloyd Eco Exchange Program will be responsibly recycled using Atte’o’s proprietary technology. Once appliances are collected, they move through a combination of advanced mechanical, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgical processes that enable the extraction of high-purity metals such as copper, gold, silver, and a wide range of critical battery materials. The system delivers more than 98% recovery efficiency and over 99.9% purity across various outputs. By converting discarded appliances into high-purity recovered metals that re-enter domestic manufacturing supply chains, the program not only prevents landfill waste but also strengthens I’dia’s self-reliance in critical materials and clean technology.
About Attero
Attero is’India’s leading cleantech and urban mining company with a strong focus on recovering critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs) from e-waste, end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and magnets. Through its proprietary deep-tech processes, Attero is able to extract more than 22 pure metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. Founded in 2008 by Rohan Gupta and Nitin Gupta, Attero operates with a vision to build a fully circular supply chain for high-value materials. The company supports both enterprises and consumers through MetalMandi, its digital marketplace for recovered metals, and Selsmart, its consumer take-back platform for e-waste’ Attero’s recycling facility in Roorkee (Uttarakhand) is one of the most advanced in the world, with a recovery efficiency of more than 98% and purity levels above 99.9% across battery materials. The company is present across six countries including India, South Korea, Poland, Australia, Singapore and the USA. Attero has been granted 47 global patents and has filed more than 200 to strengthen its leadership in sustainable resource recovery and urban mining.
Canvas Comm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment