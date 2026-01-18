403
Help AG Strengthens Cloud SOC Capabilities Through Deepened Partnership with Securonix
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, January 16th, 2026: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the region’s leading managed security services provider, has announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Securonix, a global leader in AI-powered SIEM. The collaboration enhances Help ’G’s Next-Gen Cloud SOC offering for UAE organizations, combining advanced analytics, AI-driven automation, and cloud-scale threat detection into a unified managed service.
As digital ecosystems expand, organizations face rising complexity across cloud, hybrid, and distributed environments. Help AG continues to invest in next-generation capabilities to meet these challenges. Through its partnership with Securonix, the company integrates a unified, AI-powered platform, combining Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) & User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) into its managed detection and response services, enabling faster investigations, deeper visibility, and high-fidelity detection at scale.
Securonix has recently introduced AI agents purpose-built for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams, capable of automating high-volume L1/L2/L3 workflows and accelerating decision-making across threat detection and response. Help AG incorporates these advanced automation capabilities into its own Managed Security Services offering, reinforcing its position as a market leader in delivering autonomous, cloud-native security operations.
Commenting on the strengthened partnership, Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Help AG, said: “Help AG continues to take a pioneering role in providing sovereign cyber defense services across the UAE. Our deepened collaboration with Securonix allows us to bring a mature, AI-driven SIEM and analytics capabilities into our cloud-delivered cyber defense offering, maximizing analyst efficiency and elevating threat detection for our clients. As we continue to expand ou‘ ‘Help AG as a Ser’ice’ model, Securonix is a key partner in our mission to deliver 90% of our services in a fully m naged ”ormat.”
“Help AG has built one of the ’iddle East’s most trusted managed security opera’ions, and we’re proud to deepen this partnership to raise the bar for Cloud SOC outcomes across the region. By combining Securonix AI-powered SIEM, UEBA, and agentic automation that can take on high-volume L1 to L2 workflows, customers can onboard faster, drive more consistent operations from day one, and put SOC analysts to work where they matter most: higher-value investigatio” –nd response.” – Ajay Biya–i, Vice–President – Sales – APMEA, Securonix.
Help AG’s leadership in the region is reinforced by market recognition: the company has been named a Leader for two consecutive years in the IDC MarketScape: MDR Middle East 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Securonix has been recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for SIEM for six straight years, demonstrating the robustness of the techno’ogy underpinning Help AG’s offerings.
Through their joint innovation and cloud-native approach, Help AG and Securonix ’ontinue to support the UAE’s vision for secure digital transformation, empowering organizations to modernize their SOC environments with confidence.
