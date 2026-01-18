403
Oswal Energies Inks MoU with ATS, Abu Dhabi; Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plans in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Prtainment) 16 Jan, National: Oswal Energies Limited, a leading EPC player in the oil and gas sector has entered into a strategic collaboration with Arab Tanker Services, Abu Dhabi, UAE, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership will help both companies to create an alliance that will deliver end-to-end EPC, DBO (Design, Build & Operate), and advanced energy infrastructure solutions not only in the UAE but also in other energy-sensitive areas of the world.
The partnership will make use of the existing professional strengths of both companies and will be able to carry out the complete range of EPC and DBO projects in the fields of onshore, offshore, and subsea. An area of focus in their activities will be surface and other facilities, Early Production Facilities (EPFs) for the fast upstream deployment, RTP (Rigid Thermoplastic Pipe) and subsea pipeline systems, offshore cable and pipeline laying, and eventually modular process skids, packages, and fabricated assemblies for the energy and industrial sectors.
As part of the alliance, operations will be supported by robust infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, including a fleet of 24 offshore barges and vessels for marine construction, transportation, and offshore support; a dedicated fabrication yard for modular skids, static equipment, and heavy package assemblies; and long-term jetty and marine infrastructure investments. The platform is further strengthened by advanced subsea service capabilities, including ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) operations, enabling readiness for complex offshore and subsea EPC projects.
Commenting on the strategic partnership, the Managing Director of Oswal Energies Limited, Mr. Ratan Bokadia,The alliance with Arab Tanker Services is a very important move towards our aim of creating a platform for energy infrastructure that is integrated, technologically advanced, and of global significance. At Oswal Energies, we have always prioritized the provision of complete capabilities that are far superior to the customary EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) process. The joining of ATS's powerful marine fleet, productive infrastructure, and subsea abilities with our company is paving the way for a joint platform that will be able to handle the increasing intricacies of energy projects on land, at sea, and under the sea. This synergy will augment our capacity to construct Early Production Facilities, offshore pipelines, modular process systems, and clean hydrogen initiatives, all of which are in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 policy. Together, we are increasing regional energy capacity and, at the same time, directly helping the world to go to energy systems that are sustainable, resilient, and ready for the future.”
With a strong joint presence covering engineering, modular fabrication, marine logistics, and project execution, the alliance between Oswal Energies and ATS is in a position to speed up the delivery time and take on large-scale projects that are technically complex. Moreover, the partnership is part of Oswal Energies’ larger goal of a $1 billion expansion in the Middle East, thereby strengthening its commitment to long-term growth, energy security, and next-generation infrastructure development in the region.
