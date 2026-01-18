403
U.S., Taiwan Seal USD500B Semiconductor Agreement
(MENAFN) The American Commerce Department announced a landmark semiconductor partnership with Taiwan on Thursday, unveiling commitments worth at least $500 billion that will reshape the technology supply chain between the two nations while significantly reducing import duties.
"This unprecedented commitment will strengthen US economic resilience, create high-paying jobs, and bolster national security," the department stated.
Under the agreement's terms, Taiwanese semiconductor and technology firms have pledged direct capital infusions totaling a minimum of $250 billion. These funds will establish and expand cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication facilities, energy infrastructure, and artificial intelligence production capabilities across American soil, according to the Commerce Department's announcement.
An additional $250 billion in credit guarantees from Taiwan will unlock further corporate investment, enabling Taiwanese companies to develop comprehensive semiconductor supply chains and supporting ecosystems throughout the United States.
"The United States and Taiwan will establish world-class industrial parks in the United States to strengthen America's industrial infrastructure and position the United States as the global center for next-generation technology, advanced manufacturing, and innovation," the department added.
The reciprocal arrangement caps US tariffs on Taiwanese imports at 15% maximum. Section 232 levies targeting Taiwanese automotive components, timber products, lumber, and wood derivatives will similarly face a 15% ceiling.
Washington has eliminated tariffs entirely on select Taiwanese exports, including generic pharmaceuticals and their active ingredients, aviation parts, and scarce natural resources unavailable domestically.
