403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US soldiers remain on standby for deployment to Minneapolis
(MENAFN) Approximately 1,500 US soldiers have been placed on standby for a possible deployment to Minneapolis, according to officials familiar with the matter. The troops, currently stationed in Alaska, could be mobilized if President Donald Trump opts to authorize the use of active-duty military forces, as demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations persisted in the city on Saturday.
Officials said no final decision has been made regarding whether the Alaska-based soldiers will be sent to Minneapolis.
Authorities in Minnesota have called on demonstrators to remain calm and nonviolent amid ongoing protests that followed the fatal shooting of US citizen Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.
The soldiers on standby belong to the 11th Airborne Division based at Fort Wainwright, according to officials.
Last week, Trump warned that he could invoke the Insurrection Act, a seldom-used statute that permits the deployment of active-duty troops to carry out domestic law enforcement tasks.
The developments come as a federal judge issued a ruling restricting the methods ICE agents may use to manage crowds during demonstrations in Minneapolis. The order limits enforcement actions against protesters described as "peaceful and unobstructive."
The judge determined that federal agents are prohibited from arresting or using pepper spray against peaceful demonstrators, including individuals observing or monitoring ICE operations.
At the state level, the National Guard has been activated and placed on alert by Governor Tim Walz, while additional law enforcement personnel were deployed to the city in anticipation of further anti-ICE protests.
Recent demonstrations were triggered by intensified ICE activity in Minneapolis and were further fueled by the death of Good on January 7. City officials said she was present in her capacity as a legal observer during ICE operations.
However, the Trump administration has labeled her a "domestic terrorist."
Good’s killing prompted protests in cities nationwide, with demonstrators carrying placards bearing the message "Justice for Renee".
Officials said no final decision has been made regarding whether the Alaska-based soldiers will be sent to Minneapolis.
Authorities in Minnesota have called on demonstrators to remain calm and nonviolent amid ongoing protests that followed the fatal shooting of US citizen Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.
The soldiers on standby belong to the 11th Airborne Division based at Fort Wainwright, according to officials.
Last week, Trump warned that he could invoke the Insurrection Act, a seldom-used statute that permits the deployment of active-duty troops to carry out domestic law enforcement tasks.
The developments come as a federal judge issued a ruling restricting the methods ICE agents may use to manage crowds during demonstrations in Minneapolis. The order limits enforcement actions against protesters described as "peaceful and unobstructive."
The judge determined that federal agents are prohibited from arresting or using pepper spray against peaceful demonstrators, including individuals observing or monitoring ICE operations.
At the state level, the National Guard has been activated and placed on alert by Governor Tim Walz, while additional law enforcement personnel were deployed to the city in anticipation of further anti-ICE protests.
Recent demonstrations were triggered by intensified ICE activity in Minneapolis and were further fueled by the death of Good on January 7. City officials said she was present in her capacity as a legal observer during ICE operations.
However, the Trump administration has labeled her a "domestic terrorist."
Good’s killing prompted protests in cities nationwide, with demonstrators carrying placards bearing the message "Justice for Renee".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment