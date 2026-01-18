403
Tribal militias take control of strategic energy sites in eastern Syria
(MENAFN) Local tribal fighters in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor region, located east of the Euphrates River, have regained control of strategically important areas rich in oil and natural gas that were previously held by the YPG/SDF terrorist group, as stated by reports.
Groups operating on the eastern side of the river, bolstered by additional forces crossing over from the west, moved into and secured the Al-Omar oil field along with the Koniko natural gas facility, according to field updates from the area.
The developments followed the emergence of a security gap after US troops pulled out of the region, where the energy installations had earlier been utilized as military positions.
As the tribal forces pushed forward against the terrorist organization east of the Euphrates, they also expanded their control over multiple population centers. Reports indicate that towns and villages such as Shehil, Al-Hawayij, Ziban, Tayyane, Abu Hamam, Hatla, Garanij, Baghouz, Susah, and Shafeh have now come under tribal authority.
