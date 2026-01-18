403
Israel Targets UN Base in Lebanon with Tank Fire
(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) disclosed Friday that Israeli military forces attacked one of its southern Lebanon installations with tank fire, marking the latest in a series of assaults that included a drone-deployed explosive device targeting peacekeepers on patrol—actions deemed flagrant breaches of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
In a statement posted on X, the social media platform, UNIFIL detailed how peacekeepers were executing a routine patrol near Adeisse when local civilians alerted them to potential hazards within a residential structure.
The patrol uncovered "an explosive device connected to a detonating cord" and immediately secured the perimeter, UNIFIL confirmed.
While preparing to examine an adjacent building, "a drone hovering overhead dropped a hand grenade at a distance of about 30 meters from the peacekeepers," according to the official account. The statement did not clarify whether the grenade detonated.
UNIFIL dispatched an urgent cease-fire appeal to the Israeli military, asserting it bears responsibility for "endangering the lives of civilians and peacekeepers" through its operations on Lebanese soil.
"These actions constitute violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701," UNIFIL declared, cautioning that any behavior jeopardizing peacekeepers "undermines stability in southern Lebanon."
The international mission additionally reported that an Israeli Merkava battle tank positioned south of the Blue Line unleashed approximately 30 small-caliber rounds toward a UNIFIL installation near Kafer Chouba on Friday.
The projectiles impacted "a sentry post and one penetrated one of the position's living accommodations, probably after ricocheting," UNIFIL stated. No injuries were documented.
UNIFIL demanded an immediate cessation through established communication channels.
"We remind the IDF (army) of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease activities that endanger them and their positions," UNIFIL emphasized, warning that such conduct represents "serious violations" of Resolution 1701 and destabilizes southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL was created in 1978 following Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon, with its mission substantially broadened after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict under Resolution 1701.
Over 10,000 peacekeepers were stationed to oversee the cessation of violence and bolster Lebanese military deployment south of the Litani River.
Resolution 1701, ratified in August 2006, demands an end to Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and establishes a demilitarized buffer zone between the UN-designated Blue Line—a de facto boundary—and the Litani River, permitting only Lebanese armed forces and UNIFIL personnel.
In August 2025, the UN Security Council voted to terminate UNIFIL's mandate on December 31, 2026, with a subsequent 12-month gradual withdrawal strategy.
Israeli forces have persistently violated the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah implemented in late November 2024, causing hundreds of casualties, while maintaining control over five Lebanese hilltops captured during recent hostilities, alongside territories occupied for decades.
