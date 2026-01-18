403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy order acceleration of electricity imports
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday ordered the acceleration of electricity imports and the delivery of additional equipment from international partners as the country grapples with a state of emergency in its energy sector.
Speaking after a special energy coordination call, Zelenskyy said he received updates on efforts to manage the aftermath of recent Russian strikes and on measures aimed at “boosting the resilience” of Ukrainian cities and communities.
The announcement comes as Ukraine declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to extreme winter weather and ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure, including a Jan. 9 strike that left large parts of Kyiv without power. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that nearly 6,000 apartment buildings—about half of the capital’s housing—lost access to heating, urging residents to temporarily relocate. As of Saturday, roughly 50 buildings were still without heating.
Zelenskyy highlighted that the hardest-hit areas include Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the towns of Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin in the Kyiv region, which faced additional damage from attacks on Friday evening. He also instructed a review to verify the number of buildings in Kyiv still lacking heating, noting “discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports.”
“We need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the urgency of immediate action.
Speaking after a special energy coordination call, Zelenskyy said he received updates on efforts to manage the aftermath of recent Russian strikes and on measures aimed at “boosting the resilience” of Ukrainian cities and communities.
The announcement comes as Ukraine declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to extreme winter weather and ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure, including a Jan. 9 strike that left large parts of Kyiv without power. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that nearly 6,000 apartment buildings—about half of the capital’s housing—lost access to heating, urging residents to temporarily relocate. As of Saturday, roughly 50 buildings were still without heating.
Zelenskyy highlighted that the hardest-hit areas include Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the towns of Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin in the Kyiv region, which faced additional damage from attacks on Friday evening. He also instructed a review to verify the number of buildings in Kyiv still lacking heating, noting “discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports.”
“We need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the urgency of immediate action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment