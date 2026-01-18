Ethiopia's Tadu Abate And Yeshi Kalayu Crowned Champions At Mumbai Marathon 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Ethiopians Tadu Abate Deme and Yeshi Kalayu Chekole achieved notable wins at the 21st Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics gold label event, held here on Sunday. The leading Indian finishers were Sanjivani and Kartik.

The top three finishers each took home USD 50,000, USD 25,000, and USD 15,000, respectively.

It was Yeshi Chekole's first career win in a major marathon, although she had been running this distance since 2019. The 28-year-old neatly executed what she had revealed earlier during a pre-race media interaction, staying relaxed and finishing strongly.

About a dozen Ethiopian women started the race together. Among them were last year's third-place finisher, Medina Deme Armino, and Shure Demise, the fastest entrant, who clocked a PB of 2:20:59 eleven years ago in Dubai.

Armino wanted to triumph this time in the absence of the top two from last year -- Joyce Chepkemoi and Shitaye Eshete. Drawing on her knowledge of the Mumbai roads from her previous sojourn, Armino was in command during the first half of the race. However, she faded and began to lag behind the leader, Kidsan Alema, thereafter.

Yeshi stayed with Kidsan and two other compatriots, Gojjam Tesgaye and Birke Debele, until the runners covered three-fourths of the distance. She then broke away from the group a few kilometres later and ran solo for the rest of the race. Ultimately, she won with a time of 2:25:13, the fifth-fastest among Mumbai winners to date.

“I am very happy to be the Champion today. I came here expecting to break the course record, but I was a little shaky in the weather. However, I am very happy with the result. I felt strong and positive throughout, especially on both the uphill and downhill sections", Yeshi said after the race.

Kidsan shared that she was encouraged by the spectators' support throughout the course. "In the middle of the race, my body started to feel a bit warm and I dropped slightly behind the leading group", she further added.

In the men's elite marathon, Kenyan Leonard Kiprotich Langat was in a tight race with last year's runner-up Merhawi Kesete from Eritrea and Tadu Abate from Ethiopia right from the beginning. Uganda's 2023 World Marathon Champion Victor Kiplangat and Ethiopian Gada Gemsisa stayed close behind until reaching the halfway point.

Both Abate and Langat traded the lead until reaching 40 km, with Kesete about 50 metres behind. Abate sped up in the final kilometre, while Langat had difficulty closing the gap. The Ethiopian finished first in 2:09:55, with Langat crossing 15 seconds later as the runner-up. Kesete finished third in 2:10:22.

With the victory, the Ethiopians secured both the men's and women's titles simultaneously in Mumbai for the seventh time.

"It was a very competitive and tactical race from start to finish. The course was challenging, but it was well organised, and the roads were in good condition," said Langat.

A joyful Tadu explained, "I am delighted to win this race and grateful to the organisers for the competition, and for all our partners. The hills were tough, but once I settled into the rhythm after the halfway point, I focused on conserving energy and choosing the right moments. My body felt in good condition, and I am glad to be here in Mumbai and to win the race".

Sanjivani Jadhav's name has been associated with distance running in the country for well over a decade. However, excelling in a marathon on her debut at the distance brought her immense joy. She clocked 2:49:02 on her maiden attempt, finishing overall tenth among the women runners and first among the Indian women. Reflecting on her achievement, she said,“I'm really happy, I feel amazing. This was my first time running a marathon, and I won. After 35 km, I knew I was going to win gold.”

The experienced Nirmaben Thakor, who was gunning for a hat-trick of marathon wins, finished a distant second at 2:49:13. Speaking after the race, she said,“I had trained really hard and was aiming for gold, but hard luck, maybe next time.”

Sonam finished third on the podium with a time of 2:49:24, describing the race as a learning experience rather than a battle.“I kept following my senior and trained with her,” she said.“I learned how to manage my pace and run a marathon. It wasn't a competition; we were running like sisters.”

Kartik Karkera, training in Russia, ran only his second marathon. Initially, he drew little attention with a modest 2:30:30, placing fifteenth at last year's Moscow Marathon. Typically a metric mile specialist, Karthik outperformed seasoned Indian road runners like Anish Thapa and Srinu Bugatha in today's race, setting a new personal best of 2:19:55 and earning the Top Indian Male runner's award in Mumbai.

Speaking after his victory, Kartik said,“This was my first marathon in Mumbai, and it feels great to win on my debut. I had to push through the challenging course, but I enjoyed being here in Mumbai and participating in this special race. My next goal is to qualify for the Asian Games.”

Defending champion Anish Thapa showcased his consistency at the Mumbai Marathon with another strong performance, finishing second in 2:20:08. He stayed competitive throughout the race before ultimately securing a podium position. Reflecting on his run, he said,“Delighted to finish second, but I think I could have done better.”

Pradeep Chaudhary finished third with a time of 2:20:49 and reflected on a challenging race.“I was extremely nervous, and midway through the race I started experiencing cramps, which forced me to stop briefly. The upcoming season is crucial for me, with a packed calendar that includes the Asian Games,” he said.

The top three finishers in the Indian elite men's and women's categories received prize money of Rs 5 lakh, 4 lakh and 3 lakh, respectively.