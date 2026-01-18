403
Avalanches claim five off-piste skiers in Austrian Alps
(MENAFN) Two separate avalanches in Austria’s Alps have claimed the lives of five off-piste skiers following heavy snowfall in the region.
In the Pongau area near Salzburg, an avalanche struck a group of seven skiers on Saturday, killing four and leaving one seriously injured, according to local mountain rescue authorities. Earlier that day, another skier was swept away by a separate avalanche in the same vicinity.
“The tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families,” said Gerhard Kremser, head of the Pongau mountain rescue service.
The latest incidents add to a deadly week in the Alps, with multiple fatalities reported due to unstable conditions. Avalanches earlier this week have killed a 13-year-old skier in Bad Gastein, a 58-year-old in Weerberg, Austria, and other skiers in Switzerland and France. Authorities warn that poor conditions continue to pose a significant risk to anyone venturing off marked trails.
