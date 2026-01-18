403
Zsa Zsa Zsu brand makes first debut at "Maison & Objet fair" in Paris
(MENAFN) Turkish home decor and lifestyle brand Zsa Zsa Zsu showcased its collections for the first time at the prestigious Maison & Objet fair in Paris, one of the world’s leading international events for design and decoration. The fair, which runs through Jan. 19, features around 2,300 brands from nearly 100 countries.
At the Paris event, Zsa Zsa Zsu displayed pieces from its Maximalist, Heritage, Blue, and Bold collections. The brand’s stand reflected its retail concept with vivid colors and a strong visual identity.
Speaking to Anadolu, Zsa Zsa Zsu Chief Designer Ali Uzan said the fair is “one of the most prestigious meeting points worldwide for designers and those interested in design,” noting that presenting the brand’s work and design process on such a global stage is “exciting.” He described the collections as cohesive, “Each collection has its own rhythm and its own energy, but together they move with a shared voice and harmony. This shows the strength of our collections.”
Uzan added that this year’s fair theme, “Past Reveals Future,” resonates with the brand’s creative philosophy. Rather than directly replicating the past, Zsa Zsa Zsu interprets culture, craftsmanship, forms, and human perspectives, blending them with its own experiences to craft a unique narrative.
Conceived with both domestic and international audiences in mind, Zsa Zsa Zsu sees participation in the Paris fair as a key step toward collaborations with global designers and brands and expanding its sales network beyond Türkiye.
