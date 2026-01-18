Qatar University Hosts Workshop On Skills And Employability

Qatar University (QU)'s College of Business and Economics recently organised a high-level workshop, bringing together academic leaders, policymakers, industry representatives, and experts to explore how higher education can better prepare graduates for a rapidly evolving labour market.

Titled 'Employability in Transition: Building Qatar's Competitive Advantage through Talent', the workshop was held in collaboration with QU's Office of International Affairs and addressed key transformations reshaping employability, including artificial intelligence, digital disruption, and the growing demand for interdisciplinary and future-ready skills.

Discussions emphasised that employability today is no longer about short-term job placement, but about long-term relevance, adaptability, and the ability to continuously reinvent oneself. The session was led by Emerging Group, the producer of the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS), which is based on independently validated, large-scale employer data.

Participants engaged with employer-backed insights from Qatar and across the globe, offering a rare, evidence-based perspective on graduate readiness and workforce expectations.

Dr Rana Sobh, dean of QU's College of Business and Economics, said:“This workshop is not simply about employability, it is about relevance. As AI and emerging technologies reshape work and skills, universities must rethink how they educate students for a future defined by continuous change. By grounding this conversation in employer data and national priorities, we are contributing to building a talent ecosystem that supports Qatar's long-term ambitions.”

Cesar Wazen, director of QU's International Affairs Office, added:“This collaboration reflects QU's commitment to evidence based international engagement. Employer driven indicators such as GEURS provide insights that go beyond our institution, helping us understand how Qatar's talent landscape is perceived globally. By translating these data into action, we strengthen not only the University's role but also Qatar's national competitiveness.”