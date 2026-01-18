Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Illegal Fishing Gear Seized In Night Raid

2026-01-18 04:20:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Marine Protection Department has spotted fishing vessels using prohibited equipment on board in violation of the applicable laws and regulation.

The violations, discovered during a surprise nighttime inspection tour, included the use of powerful spotlights directed at the sea surface, in addition to the seizure of quantities of prohibited fishing gear of longline and hook types, found on the vessels.

Gulf Times

