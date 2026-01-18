Illegal Fishing Gear Seized In Night Raid
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Marine Protection Department has spotted fishing vessels using prohibited equipment on board in violation of the applicable laws and regulation.
The violations, discovered during a surprise nighttime inspection tour, included the use of powerful spotlights directed at the sea surface, in addition to the seizure of quantities of prohibited fishing gear of longline and hook types, found on the vessels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment