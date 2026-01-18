Ministry Of Culture Opens Nominations For Doha International Book Fair Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture has announced the opening of nominations for the Doha International Book Fair Award, from Jan. 17 to 1 March.

The award aimes to shed light on the role played by the Doha International Book Fair in fostering the publishing industry at both local and international levels. It also aims to encourage publishing houses to place greater emphasis on knowledge-based content, cultural diversity, and high standards of artistic and technical production, while also motivating authors to pursue further creativity across various fields of knowledge. In addition, the award is designed to support young authors and to foster a spirit of competition, dialogue, and exchange among them.

The terms and criteria for nomination across the various categories require publishing houses and authors to comply with intellectual property laws and to submit their publications in digital format through the award's official website. Submissions must demonstrate excellence in artistic production and reflect diversity in cultural, literary, and scientific content, in accordance with the approved regulations for each category.

The award comprises eight categories. The first category, the Qatar Publishing Excellence Award, is open to applicants who hold a valid Qatari publishing license and are members of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum. A recent letter confirming membership and compliance with intellectual property laws is required. The publisher must have released no fewer than twenty new and diverse titles during the 2025-2026 nomination year. A list of participating Arabic-language, non-translated books, including International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs), must be submitted, and recent publications must be uploaded to the award website in PDF format. Applicants are also required to present a clear vision for the development of the publishing industry, with publications distinguished by high-quality artistic production and diverse cultural, literary, and scientific content. The prize value for this category is QAR 30,000.

The second category, the International Publishing Excellence Award, requires applicants to hold a valid publishing license in their country and to be members of their national publishers' association or the Arab Publishers Association. A recent letter from the relevant publishers' union confirming membership and compliance with intellectual property laws must be provided. The publisher must have released at least thirty new and diverse titles during the 2025-2026 nomination year. A list of Arabic-language, non-translated books with ISBNs must be submitted, and the publications must be uploaded in PDF format to the award website. Applicants must demonstrate a clear vision for advancing the publishing industry, and the submitted works must be distinguished by excellence in artistic production and diversity of cultural, literary, and scientific content. The prize value is QAR 30,000.

The third category, the Distinguished Qatari Publisher for Children's Books Award, is dedicated to Qatari publishers specializing in children's and young adult literature. Applicants must hold a Qatari publishing license and be members of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, supported by a recent letter confirming membership and compliance with intellectual property laws. The publisher must have released at least five new Arabic-language titles in children's and young adult literature during the 2025-2026 nomination year. Submissions must be uploaded in PDF format via the award website, along with a list of participating Arabic-language, non-translated titles including ISBNs. The publications must demonstrate excellence in artistic production and diversity of cultural, literary, and scientific content. The prize value is QAR 30,000.

The fourth category, the Distinguished International Publisher for Children's Books Award, is open to international publishers specializing in children's and young adult literature. Applicants must hold a valid publishing license in their country and be members of their national publishers' association or the Arab Publishers Association, with a recent letter confirming membership and compliance with intellectual property laws. The publisher must have released at least ten new Arabic-language titles in children's and young adult literature during the 2025-2026 nomination year. The publications must be submitted in PDF format, accompanied by a list of Arabic-language, non-translated titles including ISBNs, and must demonstrate excellence in artistic production and diversity of cultural, literary, and scientific content. The prize value is QAR 30,000.

The fifth category, the Distinguished Publisher for Translation Award, recognizes excellence in translation. Applicants must hold a Qatari publishing license and be members of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum. The translated works must be produced by the Qatari publishing house and reflect its output of translations from Arabic into other languages across all categories and subject areas over a three-year period. The submitted works must demonstrate high standards of artistic production and a rich diversity of cultural, literary, and scientific content. The prize value is QAR 30,000.

The sixth category, the Creative Writer Award, is open to authors who submit the publisher's consent for participation, along with the author's curriculum vitae and a synopsis of the submitted book. Each author may participate with one individually authored book only, written in Arabic and not previously translated. The total word count must be no fewer than 20,000 words for Qatari authors and 25,000 words for international authors. The book must be uploaded in PDF format to the award website, accompanied by copies of personal identification and passport documents, with full compliance with intellectual property laws. The author must be alive at the time of nomination. The prize value is QAR 20,000.

The seventh category, the Creative Young Qatari Writer Award, is limited to young Qatari authors. Applicants must submit a curriculum vitae, a synopsis of the book, and the publisher's consent for participation. Each author may submit one individually authored, Arabic-language, non-translated book with a minimum of 20,000 words. The book must be uploaded in PDF format to the award website, along with copies of personal identification or passport documents, and compliance with intellectual property rights is required. The author must be alive at the time of nomination. The prize value is QAR 20,000.

The eighth and final category, the Best Pavilion Award at the 35th Doha International Book Fair, honors the pavilion distinguished by its unique design and its ability to offer a comprehensive and immersive cultural experience. The prize value for this category is QAR 40,000.

International Book Fair Qatar MOC Ministry of Culture Awards