Qatar Chamber Concludes Sales, Negotiation Training

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently organised a three-day training programme titled 'Mastering the Arts of Selling, Negotiating, & Deal Closing', held for the first time in Qatar.

The training is part of the chamber's efforts to develop professional competencies and enhance commercial capabilities in both the public and private sectors.

The programme aimed to equip participants with advanced skills in professional selling, negotiating, and deal closing, using modern practical methods focused on achieving results and building sustainable business relationships.

The course was delivered by Dr Abdul Rahman Abu Khaled and targeted professionals working in sales management, marketing, business development and business relations, as well as entrepreneurs.

For her part, Fatima Issa al-Kuwari, head of the Training and Development Department at Qatar Chamber, stated that the programme reflects the chamber's commitment to developing professional skills and enhancing workforce efficiency in commercial and economic sectors, in line with labour market requirements.

She noted that it focuses on practical application and building real capabilities in sales, negotiation and deal management, stressing that investment in human capital is a key pillar for achieving sustainability and growth in the business environment.

Al-Kuwari added that Qatar Chamber continues to offer high-quality training in partnership with experts, aimed at providing participants with practical tools to enhance performance, achieve tangible results and build long-term business relationships.

