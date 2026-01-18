Syrian Forces Seize Major Oil, Gas Fields In Eastern Syria, Security Sources Say

Syrian troops fighting Kurdish-led forces seized the Omar oil field, Syria's largest, and the Conoco gas field in the country's east, three security sources said on Sunday.

Syrian army is continuing its push into Kurdish-held territory, despite US calls to halt its advance in towns in the area in Syria's north.

Earlier, state media said the army took over the northern city of Tabqa and its adjacent dam, as well as the major Freedom dam, formerly known as the Baath, west of the Syrian city of Raqaa.

"The Syrian army controls the strategic city of Tabqa in the Raqqa countryside, including the Euphrates Dam, which is the largest dam in Syria," said Information Minister Hamza Almustafa, according to the official SANA news agency.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), however, said they had "taken the necessary measures to restore security and stability" in Tabqa.

Kurdish authorities ordered a curfew in the Raqa region after the army designated a swathe of territory southwest of the Euphrates River a "closed military zone", warning it would target what it said were several military sites.

The SANA news agency reported Sunday that the SDF destroyed two bridges over the Euphrates in Raqa city, which lies on the eastern bank of the river.

Raqa's media directorate separately accused the SDF of cutting off Raqa city's water supply by blowing up the main water pipes.

The government appeared to be extending its grip on Kurdish-run areas after President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree declaring Kurdish a "national language" and granting the minority group official recognition.

The Kurds have said Friday's announcement fell short of their aspirations, while the implementation of a March deal - intended to see Kurdish forces integrated into the state - has stalled.

Government troops drove Kurdish forces from two Aleppo neighbourhoods last week and on Saturday took control of an area east of the city.