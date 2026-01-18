Qatar, US Sign Up 'Pax Silica' Tech Alliance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and the United States signed the "Pax Silica" Declaration today, marking a strategic step to enhance bilateral co-operation in advanced technologies and supply chain security while supporting global economic stability. The declaration reinforces the partnership between the two countries and contributes to building a more resilient and sustainable global economic ecosystem.

His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed signed on behalf of Qatar, while the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg signed for the United States. The agreement reflects both countries' shared commitment to strengthening secure and reliable technology supply chains, safeguarding critical resources, and ensuring the resilience of global supply networks.

Qatar's accession to Pax Silica aligns with its national priorities to consolidate its position as a regional and international hub for advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, while supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to foster a competitive and sustainable digital economy.

Through this initiative, Qatar will expand international partnerships in semiconductors, advanced computing, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, enhancing its technological capabilities and supporting economic diversification.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Al Sayed described the declaration as "a new milestone in the Qatar-US partnership, founded on trust, shared interests, and a unified vision for advancing stability and prosperity." He noted that Qatar takes pride in its role within leading international partnerships dedicated to strengthening secure and reliable supply chains in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

"The world is undergoing a profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence, rising demand for energy and critical minerals, and rapid technological advancement," Dr. Al Sayed said, stressing that success requires close cooperation to reinforce technological ecosystems and deepen partnerships based on trust and shared responsibility.

He emphasized Qatar's investments in the future digital economy's foundations, including digital infrastructure, advanced industries, and research and innovation ecosystems. Cloud computing centers launched by US companies have contributed significantly to positioning Qatar as one of the region's most advanced digital hubs, he noted.

Dr. Al Sayed highlighted the Qatar AI Initiative (QAI) as a national platform promoting innovation, expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, and ensuring alignment of advanced technologies with the highest standards of safety, governance, and technological security. "Doha's rapidly evolving skyline stands as a testament to Qatar's accelerated development and readiness to play an influential role in shaping the future of the global digital economy," he said.

The minister affirmed that Pax Silica opens new horizons for cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and secure supply chains while supporting Qatar's transition toward an innovation-driven economy and enhancing US supply chain resilience.

Helberg welcomed Qatar's accession, describing it as "a pivotal moment for US-Qatar relations and for the global economy as a whole." He stated the initiative reflects a fundamental shift as the region transitions from an oil-based system to one centered on technological innovation and "silicon diplomacy."

"While the 20th century was driven by oil and steel, the 21st century is being shaped by computing power and critical minerals," Helberg said. Under this cooperation, the US and Qatar will work together on strategic investments, including critical minerals security initiatives, modernization of global logistics infrastructure, and strengthening partnerships in artificial intelligence.

He highlighted Qatar's transformation from a traditional energy supplier into a hub for computing and connectivity, noting the alliance is "defined by capabilities rather than traditional alignments, bringing together countries with the resources and strategic vision to secure a shared technological future."

Closing his remarks, Helberg invited Qatar to an upcoming ministerial meeting in Washington focusing on critical minerals, stating: "Welcome to the alliance. Let us build together the operating system for the 21st century."

Pax Silica is an international initiative led by the US Department of State, prioritized during 2024-2025, aiming to enhance security and integrity of advanced-technology supply chains associated with the artificial intelligence era, in partnership with countries across Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

