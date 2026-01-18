Fever Expands To Qatar, Strengthening The Nation's Position As A Global Hub For Culture, Sports, And Live Experiences

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fever, the world's leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, announces its strategic expansion into Qatar. This milestone underscores the country's growing momentum as a global hub for innovation, major events, and cutting-edge experiential entertainment.

Fever's expansion aligns with Qatar's broader efforts-supported by Invest Qatar-to attract high-growth international companies and foster a dynamic ecosystem for creativity, technology, and live experiences.

The platform's expansion aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030, which prioritizes economic diversification, tourism development, and hosting world-class experiences.

By bringing some of the world's most innovative cultural and entertainment formats to Doha, Fever is contributing meaningfully to Qatar's rapidly evolving experiential economy. As part of its long-term commitment to the region, Fever plans to generate dozens of high-skilled jobs in Qatar over the coming years, supporting the nation's talent development and economic diversification goals.

HE CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani said:“Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a vibrant hub for global events, from major sports, business and tech forums to live entertainment and culture showcases. Our partnership with Fever reflects the strength and potential of Qatar's innovation ecosystem. With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure and a tech-driven national vision, Qatar offers an ideal platform for Fever to introduce its cutting-edge, tech-enabled experiences and accelerate its expansion across the region.”

Regional General Manager APAC & MEA at Fever Rachid Elameri said,“Qatar's vision for culture, sports, and live experiences makes it a natural fit for Fever's growth in the region. Through our partnership with Invest Qatar, we're excited to bring fan-first, tech-enabled experiences to Doha, using data and creativity to help people discover, connect with, and enjoy world-class entertainment while contributing to the country's evolving experiential economy.”

In recent years, Qatar has made significant investments to elevate its global profile across culture, technology, and sports. The nation's role as host of major international events has accelerated its ambition to become a preferred destination for world-class experiences. Fever's arrival-bringing advanced data-driven tools, global expertise, and next-generation entertainment concepts-supports this trajectory and complements Qatar's long-term economic diversification strategy.

Fever's entry into Qatar comes at a time when the country is making strategic investments in live entertainment, tourism, and the creative economy. As part of these efforts, Qatar has launched several initiatives, including“Startup Qatar”, an online platform inviting global startups to establish a presence in Doha, facilitating their access to regional markets and investment opportunities. Media City Qatar plays a crucial role in advancing the experiential economy by supporting major events and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for creative industries.

This initiative is complemented by Qatar's Ministry of Culture, which continues to curate large-scale cultural programs and festivals that celebrate the nation's rich heritage and position Qatar as a premier entertainment hub.

Qatar Tourism is unveiling an extensive calendar of events, including art exhibitions, live performances, and sporting spectacles. Fever's data-driven approach to experience curation will help bridge the gap between event organizers and audiences. It will also bring top-quality content to Qatar, driving growth in the country's entertainment sector.

With its proven track record of curating and promoting successful events worldwide, Fever is poised to contribute significantly to Qatar's evolving entertainment landscape, reinforcing the nation's appeal to global tourists, residents, and business leaders. As Qatar continues to expand its presence at the intersection of sports, innovation, and entertainment, Fever's focus will center on introducing cutting-edge international content, immersive formats, and technology-enabled experiences to the local market.

Fever will participate in the Web Summit Qatar on Feb. 1-4, 2026, where it will showcase how its technology and creative capabilities can contribute to Qatar's vision, particularly within cultural programming and sports-related live experiences.