World Food Programme Warns Of Severe Levels Of Food Insecurity In 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Executive Director of the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain warned of a worsening global hunger crisis in 2026, stressing that more than 318 million people face acute levels of food insecurity.

According to the UN News Centre, McCain said that the WFP cannot end hunger on its own, noting that today's crises require "swift, strategic and decisive action."

The UN official called on world leaders to take urgent action to end human-made famines, increase humanitarian funding, and address the conflicts that are at the heart of escalating hunger around the world.“Barely two weeks into the new year the world is already confronting the risk of a dangerous and deepening global hunger crisis”, she stressed.

"WFP's resolve remains unshaken. We will seize every opportunity to rally the support and resources needed to reach those who depend on us for their survival”, McCain added.