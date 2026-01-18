Alfardan Sports Motors Launches The New Ferrari Amalfi In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alfardan Sports Motors, the official Ferrari importer in Qatar, has expanded its portfolio of cars with the arrival of the new Ferrari Amalfi in the country.

To mark the milestone, the luxury destination of Pearl Island provided a picturesque setting for the stunning ceremony at St Regis Marsa Arabia Hotel – reminiscent of the global premiere in Amalfi in Southern Italy – as the car was unveiled for the first time in Qatar. It brought together Ferraristi and guests, giving them an exclusive opportunity to admire the Prancing Horse's new 2+ coupe that replaces the Ferrari Roma. The Ferrari Amalfi redefines the concept of the contemporary grand tourer, combining high performance, versatility and refined blade-->

Designed for those who want to enjoy thrilling power without sacrificing comfort or style, the Ferrari Amalfi stands out for its unprecedented balance between adrenaline and everyday usability. The car's design stems from a fluid and minimalist approach, with sculpted volumes and clean surfaces that express modernity and dynamism.

The front is dominated by a large air intake and a long, sculpted bonnet housing the 640 cv twin-turbo V8 engine. At the rear, the integrated active spoiler contributes to high-speed stability, while forged wheels and carbon fibre details complete a sporty and sophisticated blade-->

Inside, the cabin adopts a dual-cockpit layout, with a new steering wheel featuring physical buttons and the return of the iconic start button. The integrated central display and ergonomic controls ensure intuitive interaction with the car, even during dynamic driving.

At the heart of the Ferrari Amalfi is an evolved twin-turbo V8 derived from the award-winning F154 family, capable of delivering 640 cv thanks to new turbocharging calibrations. The highly acclaimed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures fast and smooth gear changes. Performance is outstanding: 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.29 kg/hp, the best in its blade-->

The Ferrari Amalfi stands out for its unprecedented balance between adrenaline and everyday usability.

Rolling out the Almalfi and expanding its portfolio strengthens Alfardan Sports Motors' long-standing partnership with Ferrari as Qatar consolidates its position as a key market in the Middle East and abroad.

Tarek al-Hammoud, general manager of Alfardan Sports Motors, said:“The launch of the Ferrari Amalfi in Qatar represents another milestone for Alfardan Sports Motors as we expand our line-up. It is a model of great significance and has been crafted to offer a blend of modern elegance and high performance, making it a unique car that customers can now look forward to driving in Qatar.”

Giorgio Turri, general manager of Ferrari Middle East, said:“Ferrari Qatar is not only a market that continues to go from strength to strength but is established as one of the Middle East's leading luxury automotive destinations. This makes it the perfect destination for the Ferrari Almafi and will deliver extraordinary experiences for every Ferrari customer in Qatar.”

Alfardan Sports Motors official Ferrari importer Ferrari Amalfi