Air India is ‌facing a London lawsuit from ‌the estates ‍and relatives of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger ‍jet which killed 260 people.

A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the high court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. ‌No further details were immediately available.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people ‍on board, bound for London's Gatwick ‌Airport, lost height seconds after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and erupted in a fireball as it hit a medical college hostel.

There was one survivor among those on the ​plane, and the crash ‌also killed 19 people on ground.

Air India and ‍lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Separately, the families of four passengers killed in the crash ​are suing Boeing in the US, alleging that the accident resulted from allegedly faulty fuel switches. - AFP