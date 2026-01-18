Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air India Facing UK Lawsuit Over 2025 Plane Crash


2026-01-18 04:10:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Air India is ‌facing a London lawsuit from ‌the estates ‍and relatives of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger ‍jet which killed 260 people.

A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the high court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. ‌No further details were immediately available.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people ‍on board, bound for London's Gatwick ‌Airport, lost height seconds after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and erupted in a fireball as it hit a medical college hostel.

There was one survivor among those on the ​plane, and the crash ‌also killed 19 people on ground.

Air India and ‍lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Separately, the families of four passengers killed in the crash ​are suing Boeing in the US, alleging that the accident resulted from allegedly faulty fuel switches. - AFP

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614805



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search