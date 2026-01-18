QNB Redesigns Cards To Reflect Innovation And Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa region, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned cards, introducing a modern design that enhances innovation and sustainability, reflecting a forward-looking and progressive brand vision.

Rooted in QNB's 'Thinking Beyond' brand vision, the redesigned cards adopt a single, modern design language across debit, credit and prepaid cards. Inspired by the converging arrows of the QNB logo, the design places both the bank and its customers at the centre of opportunity, reinforcing a forward-looking, confident brand expression.

This initiative is part of QNB's global“More than a Card” campaign, developed in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), emphasising the QNB Card's ability to deliver value beyond everyday transactions.

The cards incorporate sustainable materials and feature a tactile notch to support accessibility for visually impaired customers. These elements demonstrate QNB's thoughtful approach to responsible design and commitment to sustainability and inclusion.

Developed under the QNB Global Cards Design Standards, the new designs aim to unify the Group's card portfolio across markets, clearly differentiate card segments, and strengthen QNB's most distinctive brand assets.

A vertical card orientation enhances usability, while unique designs across each segment enable intuitive identification.