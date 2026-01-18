403
Museveni wins Uganda election, extends four-decade rule
(MENAFN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of Thursday’s election, extending his rule to over four decades with another five-year term.
According to the election commission, Museveni received 72% of the vote, while his closest rival, Bobi Wine, garnered 25%. Wine has denounced the outcome, calling it “fake” and alleging “ballot stuffing,” though he has not provided evidence, and authorities have not addressed the claims. Observers from the African Union reported seeing “no evidence of ballot stuffing.” Wine has urged citizens to protest peacefully.
Museveni, 81, first rose to power as a rebel leader in 1986 and has since won seven elections. The recent vote was accompanied by violent incidents, with Wine claiming at least 21 deaths nationwide, while authorities have confirmed seven fatalities.
Electoral commission head Simon Byabakama called on supporters of both sides to accept the results and work toward unity. Celebrations across Kampala have been limited, with most streets deserted and businesses closed, though isolated outbreaks of violence were reported in some districts.
Internet access has been blocked since Tuesday, with officials citing the measure as necessary to prevent misinformation, electoral fraud, and incitement to violence—a move the UN human rights office described as “deeply worrying.” Wine has demanded that connectivity be restored.
