Around 1,000 Syrian Families Flee Deir Hafir
(MENAFN) Approximately 1,000 families have evacuated Deir Hafir, located east of Aleppo, Syria, relocating to protected zones after fleeing areas controlled by the YPG/SDF terror group.
Anadolu obtained aerial footage Friday of Deir Hafir, which Syrian military forces designated as a restricted military zone on Jan. 13 alongside additional territories west of the Euphrates River.
The town, housing roughly 30,000 residents, has seen pedestrian and vehicular movement grind to a near-complete standstill, including along the M15 highway.
Syrian Army officials established the M15 highway as a humanitarian passage intended for temporary and secure civilian withdrawal. However, the YPG/SDF terrorist organization erected concrete barricades across specific highway segments, obstructing the route.
Military authorities activated the humanitarian corridor Thursday and Friday to facilitate safe civilian departures on a temporary basis.
Despite these efforts, the YPG/SDF terror group is blocking residents from exiting the area, allegedly to exploit them as human shields against potential military operations.
