403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canon Central North Africa appoints Tushar Vashnavi as the new Business-to-Business (B2B) Business Unit Director
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2026/ -- Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) () announces the appointment of Tushar Vashnavi as Business Unit Director, Business-to-Business (B2B), effective immediately.
In his new role, Tushar will lead Cano’’s Integrated Printing Solutions Group across the region, focusing on strengthening business execution, deepening distributor and partner engagement, and expanding the delivery of value-driven printing, document, and workflow solutions. His leadership aligns with Canon Central and North Afr’ca’s strategic focus on Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE) to support sustainable growth.
Tushar brings more than 14 years of experience within Canon, supported by a strong background in industrial and B2B environments. His career progression across product management, sales leadership, trade business, strategic planning, and enterprise transformation has given him a comprehensive understanding of ’anon’s portfolio, commercial models, and partner ecosystem, positioning him well to lead the B2B business with both strategic and operational depth.
Commenting on the appointment, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: ’Tushar’s appointment reflects our focus on leadership continuity and execution excellence within our B2B business. His regional insight and cross-functional expertise position him well to further strengthen our integrated printing solutions portfolio and partner”ecosystem.”
Speaking on his appointment, Tushar Vashnavi said: “I am honoured to take on this role and grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our partners and teams to expand our integrated printing solutions and drive sustainable growth acr”ss the region.”
Tushar’s appointment reinforces Canon Centr’l and North Africa’s commitment to customer proximity, service-led value creation, and the continued evolution of its integrated printing solutions across Africa.
In his new role, Tushar will lead Cano’’s Integrated Printing Solutions Group across the region, focusing on strengthening business execution, deepening distributor and partner engagement, and expanding the delivery of value-driven printing, document, and workflow solutions. His leadership aligns with Canon Central and North Afr’ca’s strategic focus on Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE) to support sustainable growth.
Tushar brings more than 14 years of experience within Canon, supported by a strong background in industrial and B2B environments. His career progression across product management, sales leadership, trade business, strategic planning, and enterprise transformation has given him a comprehensive understanding of ’anon’s portfolio, commercial models, and partner ecosystem, positioning him well to lead the B2B business with both strategic and operational depth.
Commenting on the appointment, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: ’Tushar’s appointment reflects our focus on leadership continuity and execution excellence within our B2B business. His regional insight and cross-functional expertise position him well to further strengthen our integrated printing solutions portfolio and partner”ecosystem.”
Speaking on his appointment, Tushar Vashnavi said: “I am honoured to take on this role and grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our partners and teams to expand our integrated printing solutions and drive sustainable growth acr”ss the region.”
Tushar’s appointment reinforces Canon Centr’l and North Africa’s commitment to customer proximity, service-led value creation, and the continued evolution of its integrated printing solutions across Africa.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment