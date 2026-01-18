Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
300,000 Ford Vehicles Recalled In Canada

2026-01-18 04:00:57
Xinhua

Ottawa, Canada: Transport Canada has announced a recall for more than 300,000 Ford vehicles due to a risk that a short circuit can cause a fire, local media reported on Saturday.

According to CTV News, Transport Canada's notices covering various Ford models said that on certain vehicles, the engine block heater could leak coolant.

If this happens, the block heater could short-circuit when plugged in, said the report.

Ford will advise owners by mail to take the affected vehicles to a dealership to have the block heater replaced, it added.

In the meantime, Ford vehicle owners are advised not to use the engine block heater until repairs have been completed, CTV News said.

The Peninsula

