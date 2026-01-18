403
Tomorrow World and OCTA Properties announce strategic partnership
(MENAFN- Publsh) 15 January 2026, Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, the boutique development arm of Tomorrow World Group, has officially signed a strategic partnership with OCTA Properties, marking a significant step forward in the creation of next generation residential and commercial destinations across Dubai.
The collaboration unites Tomorrow Worl’’s design driven development expertise with OCTA Propert’es’ expanding presence in the UAE real estate sector. Together, the two organisations aim to shape future ready communities defined by quality, connectivity, and long term value creation.
Established in 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, Tomorrow World Real Estate Development builds on the’Group’s two decade legacy of disciplined investment and strategic growth. The company specialises in premium residential destinations and future ready commercial assets, with core strengths spanning land strategy, design led product development, and end user experience.
Tomorrow World currently holds 10 fully owne– plots – including eight within Dub–i Islands – and has announced a development pipeline exceeding AED 8 billion in projected gross development value. More than 20 projects are planned between 2026 and 2028, underscorin’ the company’s long term commitment to shaping high potential corridors across the emirate.
The strategic partnership will launch with a prime plot on the marina front of Dubai Islands, featuring approximately 132 branded units positioned directly along the waterfront, complemented by highquality retail lining the marina promenade.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yuan Zhou, Operation Director of Tomorrow World, said: “This partnership with OCTA Properties reinforces our commitment to creating destinations that feel timeless yet future ready. Our principl– ‘ ‘Creating’today’s life with ’om–rrow’ – guides every decision we make, from land strategy to design integrity to the ecosystem” we curate.”
It– core principles – ecosystem creation, design integrity, and real –orld functionality – align closel’ with OCTA Properties’ commitment to delivering high quality development management services.
“Partnering with Tomorrow World allows us to combine our ambitions with a team that shares our belief in purposeful, human centred design. This collaboration will accelerate our ability to bring distinctive, high value projects to market, particularly in emerging districts wi”h strong growth potential,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.
The partnership will focus on the development’ management of Tomorrow World’s portfolio, with an emphasis on premium residential communities and mixed use environments that enhance liveability, connectivity, and long term capital appreciation.
