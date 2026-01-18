403
Nasa moves mega Moon rocket to launch pad for Artemis II mission
(MENAFN) NASA has transported its massive Moon rocket to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, as final preparations begin for the first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.
The 98-meter-tall Space Launch System made the nearly 4-mile (6.5 km) journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B over almost 12 hours. The rocket moved vertically atop a massive crawler-transporter, which traveled at a top speed of just 0.82 mph (1.3 km/h), with live coverage capturing the slow procession.
Now in position, the rocket will undergo final checks, tests, and a “wet dress rehearsal” simulating fuel operations and countdown procedures before the 10-day Artemis II mission can launch. The mission will carry four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — on a journey around the Moon.
NASA notes that the earliest possible liftoff is 6 February, though additional launch windows are available later in February, as well as in March and April.
This mission will mark the first crewed lunar flight since Apollo 17 touched down on the Moon in December 1972, with the Artemis II astronauts expected to board the spacecraft atop the rocket in the coming weeks.
