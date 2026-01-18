403
Ukrainian kids face dire winter amid attacks on energy facilitates
(MENAFN) Children throughout Ukraine are confronting an increasingly severe winter as intensified attacks on energy and water facilities leave households without heating, electricity, and other essential services, according to statements made to reporters on Friday.
As reported by sources speaking in Geneva, conditions for children have reached an alarming stage as freezing temperatures spread across the country. “Children in Ukraine are under fire and freezing right now and enduring the hardest winter of war,” one official said, characterizing the situation as “a crisis within a crisis.”
With temperatures in Kyiv plunging to minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) and expected to drop even further, millions of families are once again spending extended periods without heat, power, or running water. “So children and families are in constant survival mode because of that,” the official said, adding that life in high-rise apartment buildings has become focused on “staying safe from incessant attacks and surviving extreme temperatures.”
According to reports, the combination of winter conditions and widespread strikes on energy infrastructure has eliminated any sense of safety for children, with humanitarian concerns no longer limited to frontline regions but increasingly affecting major urban centers, including the capital. “There is no place for children in Ukraine where they can be safe,” the official warned.
Humanitarian agencies are supporting designated spaces established by emergency services outside residential areas, where families can seek warmth, obtain hot meals, recharge electronic devices, and access psychosocial assistance.
The prolonged lack of light and heat is compounding emotional and physical strain. “Darkness and freezing temperatures intensify fear and stress,” the official said, cautioning that these conditions may significantly worsen both physical and mental health outcomes for children.
Particular concern was raised for infants, with cold exposure posing serious risks. “Hypothermia is one of the concerns we have for the newborns right now,” the official said, emphasizing that “it is quickly becoming a life-threatening element in terms of absence of warmth and medical care.” At present, however, there have been no reported cases of children dying due to cold exposure.
The education sector has also suffered further disruption, as many schools shift to online learning amid power cuts that leave students without reliable internet access. Humanitarian efforts are currently assisting approximately 1.65 million people, including 470,000 children, through winter-focused programs that provide generators, financial aid, and support for schools.
