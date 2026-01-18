403
US judge restricts ICE actions against peaceful Minneapolis protesters
(MENAFN) A federal judge has issued restrictions on how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can interact with demonstrators in Minneapolis, barring aggressive measures against “peaceful and unobstructive” protesters.
Judge Katherine Menendez ruled Friday that federal agents may not arrest or use pepper spray on peaceful participants, including those simply observing ICE activities. The decision comes ahead of weekend protests against recent immigration enforcement actions and follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.
The Department of Homeland Security said it is taking steps to protect personnel, while Minnesota authorities have urged residents to protest peacefully. About 1,500 active-duty soldiers from Alaska’s 11th Airborne Division are on standby for potential deployment, though no final decision has been made. The state’s National Guard and local law enforcement have also been mobilized in preparation for both anti-ICE demonstrations and a planned counter-march.
Judge Menendez’s 83-page order, stemming from a December lawsuit by protesters, prohibits federal agents from using pepper spray or other crowd-control tools against peaceful individuals. It also bars stopping or detaining drivers and passengers without reasonable suspicion of interference.
