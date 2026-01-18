403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICSI organizes Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 14 January 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, is organizing a two-week immersive learning programme for delegates from various countries to prepare them for an increasingly globalized world.
The residential training programme is being organized on““Corporate Governance for a Better Tomorrow, Empowering Leaders in Compliance, Risk and Sustainability”, in ICSI CCGRT Kolkata, from 14 – 25 January, 2026. It will witness the participation of delegates from Botswana, Cote d'Ivoire, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Zambia.
As an established and well-acclaimed global governance body, the ICSI has been well-positioned to share its expertise in corporate governance, compliance, and sustainability. Through global capacity building, knowledge exchange and dialogue, the ICSI will foster ethical, transparent, and globally aligned practices for a better tomorrow.
The programme will provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving governance landscape and will explore the Indian Legal System along with key regulators like MCA, SEBI, and RBI, while showcasing the Government’of India’s flagship schemes under the Digital India Programme for providing Ease of Doing Business. The curriculum will deep-dive into ICSI Secretarial Standards for Board and General Meetings, Ethical Stewardship and the implementation of Indian Labour Codes, and address modern challenges through sessions on ESG Governance, Sustainability Disclosure, and Global Risk Management.
Besides this a Study Tour of the Regulatory Body in Kolkata, is also planned to give participants, the real-world insights. A two days cultural tour of Kolkata City is also planned during the programme, to showcase the rich history and heritage of the "City of Joy".
The residential training programme is being organized on““Corporate Governance for a Better Tomorrow, Empowering Leaders in Compliance, Risk and Sustainability”, in ICSI CCGRT Kolkata, from 14 – 25 January, 2026. It will witness the participation of delegates from Botswana, Cote d'Ivoire, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Zambia.
As an established and well-acclaimed global governance body, the ICSI has been well-positioned to share its expertise in corporate governance, compliance, and sustainability. Through global capacity building, knowledge exchange and dialogue, the ICSI will foster ethical, transparent, and globally aligned practices for a better tomorrow.
The programme will provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving governance landscape and will explore the Indian Legal System along with key regulators like MCA, SEBI, and RBI, while showcasing the Government’of India’s flagship schemes under the Digital India Programme for providing Ease of Doing Business. The curriculum will deep-dive into ICSI Secretarial Standards for Board and General Meetings, Ethical Stewardship and the implementation of Indian Labour Codes, and address modern challenges through sessions on ESG Governance, Sustainability Disclosure, and Global Risk Management.
Besides this a Study Tour of the Regulatory Body in Kolkata, is also planned to give participants, the real-world insights. A two days cultural tour of Kolkata City is also planned during the programme, to showcase the rich history and heritage of the "City of Joy".
mediashineinvite
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment