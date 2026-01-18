403
Rubrik Introduces CXO Visionaries
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Operations company, today introduces Rubrik CXO Visionaries, a community designed for C-level IT and security leaders at the forefront of cyber resilience. As security and AI-operational challenges intensify across enterprises, CXO Visionaries provides global executives with unparalleled peer insights, strategic influence, and unique opportunities to amplify their brand within a trusted network.
According to Rubrik Zero Labs, 90% of IT and security leaders report that their organization experienced a cyberattack in the last year. Of those surveyed, 18% experienced a cyberattack more than 25 times, and 58% believe Agentic AI will drive half or more attacks in the coming year. Now more than ever, organizations urgently need a control layer within their cyber strategies. CXO Visionaries will equip leaders with the network, insights, and platform to turn these challenges into opportunities.
Elite Leaders, Trusted Network
CXO Visionaries connects industry-leading security and IT leaders, including:
•Adam Page, CSO, Zurich North America
•Andrew Albrecht, CI’O, Domino’s
•Chuck Markarian, CISO, PACCAR
•Mark Odom, CTO & CISO, Jefferson
•Ravi Ramaraj, CTO, Wastequip
•Steven Ramirez, CISO & CTO, Renown Health
•Yew Jin Kang, CTO, PLUS Malaysia
“Cyber resilience is no longer just an IT responsibility— …#8217; it’s a business requirement,” said Adam Page, Chief Security Officer at Zurich North A“erica. “As the threat landscape grows more complex, the hardes’ part isn’— awareness — it’s knowing which decisions actually matter. Being part of the CXO Visionaries community gives me access to peers who are facing the same realiti’s, sharing what’s working, and pressure-testing strategies in real time. That perspective is invaluable as we work to lead with confiden”e and resilience.”
