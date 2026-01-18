403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Duroflex Group Appoints Arkadeb Chakraborty as Chief Human Resources Officer
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, January 15th, 2026: Duroflex Group, one of India’s leading sleep solutions brand, has announced the appointment of Mr. Arkadeb Chakraborty as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With over 16 years of experience across business and HR leadership roles, Arkadeb brings deep expertise in building scalable people systems, leading complex transformations, and partnering closely with leadership teams to drive sustainable growth. His appointment is part of Duroflex Group’s focus on bringing top industry talent to its leadership bench to support the company’s next phase of growth. In his new role, he will lead the people strategy with a focus on talent excellence, governance and strengthening future-ready capabilities of the organisation.
Arkadeb brings a rare dual competency to the table: deep functional HR expertise combined with proven core business execution. His experience spans industry giants like the Escorts Group, ICICI Bank, Ruchi Soya, Godrej Group & Darwinbox.
Most notably, in his recent tenure at Darwinbox, Arkadeb successfully broke the mold of a traditional HR leader by pivoting into a core business role. As Director- Customer Success he owned a $6 million+ P&L, steering revenue growth and retention while driving HR technology transformation for over 130 organizations.
Previously, as CHRO at Capital Foods, he partnered with the leadership team and the investors to steer the company through critical M&A integrations and business continuity phases. Earlier , a substantial stint at Godrej Group demonstrated his cross-functional agility, where he managed multiple roles starting with driving HR digitization at Godrej Agrovet to partnering with Sales for Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) for new channels (Modern Trade/E-commerce) , leading the people agenda for the SAARC Business as a P&L partner and finally leading Manufacturing HR & IR for GCPL’s South Cluster.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO, Duroflex Group, said, “Arkadeb’s strong business orientation and deep understanding of people strategy make him a valuable addition to the Duroflex leadership team. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, bringing in experienced leadership talent is a key priority for us. Arkadeb’s experience will play a critical role in strengthening our culture, talent, and organisational readiness as we continue to scale.”
Mr. Arkadeb Chakraborty, CHRO, Duroflex Group, said “Duroflex Group’s journey stands out for its strong business fundamentals and a clear commitment to people and purpose. Its philosophy of ‘Designed to De-stress’ reflects a deeper dedication to creating comfort not just for consumers, but equally for employees. As the company enters its next phase of growth, I look forward to partnering closely with teams to further strengthen its culture of innovation and learning, building systems that create long-term value for the organisation and its people.”
Duroflex Group looks forward to Arkadeb’s leadership as it continues to build a resilient, people-led organisation aligned with its long-term vision.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories with 60+ years of experience and innovation backed by research the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Their signature mattress range - Duropedic, India's leading range of orthopedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.
The brand has an extensive retail distribution network of 73 COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing novel solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest quality sleep and comfort solutions.
Arkadeb brings a rare dual competency to the table: deep functional HR expertise combined with proven core business execution. His experience spans industry giants like the Escorts Group, ICICI Bank, Ruchi Soya, Godrej Group & Darwinbox.
Most notably, in his recent tenure at Darwinbox, Arkadeb successfully broke the mold of a traditional HR leader by pivoting into a core business role. As Director- Customer Success he owned a $6 million+ P&L, steering revenue growth and retention while driving HR technology transformation for over 130 organizations.
Previously, as CHRO at Capital Foods, he partnered with the leadership team and the investors to steer the company through critical M&A integrations and business continuity phases. Earlier , a substantial stint at Godrej Group demonstrated his cross-functional agility, where he managed multiple roles starting with driving HR digitization at Godrej Agrovet to partnering with Sales for Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) for new channels (Modern Trade/E-commerce) , leading the people agenda for the SAARC Business as a P&L partner and finally leading Manufacturing HR & IR for GCPL’s South Cluster.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO, Duroflex Group, said, “Arkadeb’s strong business orientation and deep understanding of people strategy make him a valuable addition to the Duroflex leadership team. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, bringing in experienced leadership talent is a key priority for us. Arkadeb’s experience will play a critical role in strengthening our culture, talent, and organisational readiness as we continue to scale.”
Mr. Arkadeb Chakraborty, CHRO, Duroflex Group, said “Duroflex Group’s journey stands out for its strong business fundamentals and a clear commitment to people and purpose. Its philosophy of ‘Designed to De-stress’ reflects a deeper dedication to creating comfort not just for consumers, but equally for employees. As the company enters its next phase of growth, I look forward to partnering closely with teams to further strengthen its culture of innovation and learning, building systems that create long-term value for the organisation and its people.”
Duroflex Group looks forward to Arkadeb’s leadership as it continues to build a resilient, people-led organisation aligned with its long-term vision.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories with 60+ years of experience and innovation backed by research the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Their signature mattress range - Duropedic, India's leading range of orthopedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.
The brand has an extensive retail distribution network of 73 COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing novel solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest quality sleep and comfort solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment