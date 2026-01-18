Aqaba Container Terminal Achieved 'Record' Handling Operations In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the gateway to Jordan and the Levant, concluded the past year with new milestones, adding to its impressive track record and further solidifying its position as a "leading regional logistics hub."These achievements are due to unrelenting efforts that have led to constructive strategic partnerships, significant infrastructure development through substantial investments, record-breaking operational performance, and a continued commitment to sustainable growth.According to an ACT statement issued on Saturday, this momentum began at the start of the year after the company joined the Gemini Alliance global network, which unites shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.This move expanded Jordan's presence in global markets and solidified Aqaba's role and position within the trade system and on the international maritime trade map.This step contributed to rapid positive results, culminating in a record total handling volume of 81,474 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during January of this year, with 56 vessels handled during the month, marking an "unprecedented level of operational performance."Building on this momentum, the company, in cooperation with the Aqaba Development Corporation, hosted the 21st edition of the "Transport Middle East 2025" conference and exhibition, the region's premier event for the ports and logistics sector.Held from April 15-18, 2025, the event attracted over 300 leading industry figures from around the world, further solidifying Aqaba's position as a regional hub for maritime transport and logistics within the global trade landscape.In support of this strategic growth, a state-of-the-art $13 million gantry crane, designed for efficient ship-to-ship container loading and unloading, arrived in April.The new machine enhances the terminal's readiness and efficiency in meeting global shipping and trade demands by increasing its handling capacity and adding 180,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of capacity, as well as its ability to handle mega container ships up to 400 meters in length.This expansion was completed with dismantling and demolition of two old gantry cranes, as planned, removing operational obstacles and freeing up additional operational space.Consequently, the ACT successfully optimized storage yard organization, enhance vessel traffic, and increase handling capacity without any impediments, directly supporting growth in handling volume and productivity throughout the year.Based on its investments and partnerships, and their continued impact, the company maintained its accelerated operational performance throughout the past year, achieving a new record in handling volume in May, reaching 92,348 TEUs.This milestone was followed by another record achievement in less than a year, with a record-breaking handling volume of 94,541 TEUs in September.This upward trend continued in December, reaching 96,060 TEUs.