British primer Starmer slams Trump’s Greenland tariff plan
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European NATO members in connection with his ambition for a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.
The announced tariffs, which target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, come amid recent deployments of small military contingents to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory.
“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong,” Starmer wrote on X, adding that London has "made clear that Arctic security matters for the whole of NATO."
He reaffirmed that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and stressed that its future is a decision solely for its people and the Danish government. The UK, he said, would address the issue directly with the US administration.
Starmer’s statement joins similar criticisms from other leaders affected by the tariffs. French President Emmanuel Macron called the threats “unacceptable,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson insisted, “we will not let ourselves be blackmailed,” and Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned that such pressure “could lead to a harmful spiral.”
Senior European Union officials also cautioned that the tariffs “would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” prompting an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors to coordinate a collective response.
