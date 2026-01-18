403
Four Palestinians Injured in Attacks by Illegal Israeli Settlers
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, including one child, sustained injuries Saturday during assaults by illegal Israeli settlers targeting a village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, with additional attacks reported across multiple locations, Palestinian sources confirmed.
A radio station reported the four were beaten and sprayed with pepper spray in the village of Yatma, southeast of Nablus, leaving them with bruises and symptoms of suffocation.
The broadcaster detailed a second confrontation where Palestinians confronted an illegal Israeli settler attack on the outskirts of the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, without injuries reported.
In the West Bank's southern region, activist Osama Makhmara documented illegal Israeli settler assaults in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron. Makhmara reported the attacks included releasing livestock between homes and onto agricultural land and damaging crops and property.
Makhmara added that illegal settlers also vandalized fencing, trees and a water tank in the community of Khirbet al-Tabban in an attempt to harm livelihoods and seize land.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian body, documented that illegal Israeli settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and forcing the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities of 1,090 people.
Official Palestinian statistics indicate illegal Israeli settler populations in the West Bank reached 770,000 across more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts by the conclusion of 2024.
The United Nations has declared Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories illegal under international law, stating they undermine prospects for a two-state solution, and has maintained decades-long calls for settlement activity to cease.
