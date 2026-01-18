403
Trump sets one billion fee to stay on Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly plans to require countries to contribute at least $1 billion if they wish to extend their role on the Gaza “Board of Peace” beyond an initial three-year term, according to the charter text obtained by various reports.
The White House recently launched Phase Two of its US-backed initiative for Gaza and established the so-called Board of Peace to manage the Palestinian enclave’s reconstruction.
The document detailing the board’s structure and membership rules was circulated along with invitations to multiple world leaders.
“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman,” the charter reportedly states. “The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”
“This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it!” Trump is quoted as saying in an invitation shared with Argentinian President Javier Milei. Media reports indicate that other leaders invited include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
