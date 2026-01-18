403
47 Venezuelan Troops Dead in U.S. Maduro Capture Operation
(MENAFN) Venezuelan authorities have disclosed that 47 military personnel were killed during a United States operation conducted earlier this month that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced.
Speaking on state-controlled television, Lopez stated that members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces were killed facing advanced technology and overwhelming resources deployed against his country.
The defense chief revealed that 32 Cuban nationals were also killed in the attack, and announced the military is activating the "Ayacucho Plan" to improve capabilities.
Lopez acknowledged the need to review and restructure the armed forces to adapt to the new reality, emphasizing that the goal is to consolidate military power to ensure respect for the nation and full implementation of the Constitution.
The minister further stated that while the country faces critical moments, the military's honor and dignity remain intact.
The capital city of Caracas experienced explosions on January 3 when US President Donald Trump publicly announced a large-scale operation culminating in Maduro's detention. His wife, Cilia Flores, was also apprehended during the raid.
Both Maduro and Flores now face narco-terrorism and weapons possession charges in the United States.
