Putin's Arrogance Hurting Russia's Interests, Growing China Ties A Strategic Risk: Polish Deputy PM At JLF

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Sunday launched a sharp critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that arrogance and ego-driven policies have pushed Russia into a prolonged conflict that is reshaping global geopolitics and destabilising Europe.

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) during the session 'A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine and the European Story', Sikorski said Putin's decision to attack Ukraine has had far-reaching consequences, not just for the region but for the entire world.

“Arrogance lasts only for a short time,” he remarked, adding that such policies ultimately weaken nations rather than strengthening them. As a neighbour of Ukraine, Poland has been directly affected by the war, Sikorski added.

Millions of Ukrainian refugees have sought shelter in Poland, placing significant pressure on its economy and social infrastructure.“We have spent heavily on housing, food, healthcare and education for refugees, yet Poland continues to stand with Ukraine on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Sikorski warned that Russia's growing closeness with China is not in Moscow's long-term interest. According to him, Russia is becoming increasingly economically dependent on China, spending its national wealth on Chinese products and allowing Beijing to gain potential political leverage.

“This dependency could weaken Russia strategically,” he cautioned. Raising questions about global security guarantees, Sikorski recalled that Ukraine surrendered the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum in exchange for assurances of territorial integrity.

“Today, those borders have been violated. This raises serious questions about international trust and security commitments,” he said.

On European security, the Polish Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Europe can no longer rely entirely on the United States. He noted that US-Europe relations have historically been volatile and said European nations must strengthen their own defence capabilities. Poland, he added, was among the first countries to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and military equipment.

Criticising Putin's military strategy, Sikorski said the Russian President believed the invasion would be a“three-day special operation,” but the war has dragged on for years, costing Russia billions of dollars and thousands of lives.

“Ukraine has suffered immense human and economic losses, yet continues to defend its freedom and culture,” he said, urging Ukrainians to remain resilient.

The session was attended by a packed audience, reflecting strong global interest in the evolving European crisis and its wider geopolitical implications.