Jordan, Lebanon Sign Mou To Activate Energy Interconnection

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian and Lebanese governments signed a 3-year memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in electricity, natural gas, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.Signed in Beirut by the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water, the MoU aims to activate energy interconnection projects between the two countries, exchange technical and regulatory expertise, and enhance institutional coordination to develop energy policies and improve energy-use efficiency, supporting supply security and sustainable economic development in both countries.According to a ministry statement issued Thursday, the MoU covers cooperation on technical and economic studies to operationalize and expand electricity interconnection projects, alongside the exchange of expertise in electricity sector regulation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and investment-enabling legislation in these areas.The MoU also provides for the formation of joint technical teams to develop annual implementation plans and follow up on priority projects, with the possibility of engaging Arab and international donors and financiers to support joint initiatives.The agreement reflects both countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and integrating energy systems in support of shared interests.