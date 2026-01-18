403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump announces plans to sue JPMorgan over post-Jan. 6 ‘debanking’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he intends to file a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banks in the country, within the next two weeks for what he called “incorrectly and inappropriately debanking” him following the January 6 protests.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump denied claims from a recent report suggesting he had offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon the role of chair of the US Federal Reserve.
“This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest,” Trump wrote.
He also asserted that the January 6 protests “turned out to be correct” and reiterated his longstanding claim that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
Questioning why the report’s publisher did not seek his confirmation before publishing, Trump said: “I would have very quickly told them 'NO,' and that would have been the end of the story.”
Trump further addressed claims that he had offered Dimon the position of US Treasury Secretary, saying that while Dimon might have been interested, no such offer was ever made or considered because Scott Bessent is performing “a fantastic job” and is “a superstar.”
He concluded by criticizing the media outlet for poor verification, warning that without better fact-checking, “its already strained credibility will continue to DIVE.”
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump denied claims from a recent report suggesting he had offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon the role of chair of the US Federal Reserve.
“This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest,” Trump wrote.
He also asserted that the January 6 protests “turned out to be correct” and reiterated his longstanding claim that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
Questioning why the report’s publisher did not seek his confirmation before publishing, Trump said: “I would have very quickly told them 'NO,' and that would have been the end of the story.”
Trump further addressed claims that he had offered Dimon the position of US Treasury Secretary, saying that while Dimon might have been interested, no such offer was ever made or considered because Scott Bessent is performing “a fantastic job” and is “a superstar.”
He concluded by criticizing the media outlet for poor verification, warning that without better fact-checking, “its already strained credibility will continue to DIVE.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment