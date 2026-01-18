403
Iraq Assumes Command of Ain al-Asad Airbase
(MENAFN) Iraqi forces officially assumed command of the Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Anbar province Saturday following the complete withdrawal of US-led coalition personnel, the Defense Ministry confirmed.
The ministry reported that Iraqi army units formally assumed management responsibilities for the strategic installation after international coalition troops vacated the facility.
Chief of General Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah conducted an on-site inspection to supervise the assignment of operational duties and command structures among Iraqi military units following the transfer of authority, a news agency reported.
The US-led international coalition was formed in 2014 to counter the Daesh terror organization after the militant group seized Mosul and vast portions of Iraqi territory.
Beyond the Ain al-Asad Airbase, coalition forces have traditionally maintained operations from a central headquarters in Baghdad, installations in Erbil, and multiple training facilities across the country.
