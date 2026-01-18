403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Schumer to Halt Trump's Proposed Tariffs on Europe
(MENAFN) Senate Democrats plan to introduce legislation blocking President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs against European allies, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Saturday, as diplomatic tensions escalate over Greenland.
"Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse. It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," Schumer declared in a statement.
The Senate leader stressed that Democrats are mobilizing to legislatively prevent the duties from causing "further damage" to America's economy and European partnerships.
Trump announced plans to impose a 10% levy on imports from NATO member states—specifically Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—citing their military footprint in Greenland.
The President warned the tariffs would surge to 25% by June should the United States fail to acquire the self-governing territory, arguing that American sovereignty over the region is critical to countering potential aggression from China and Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have condemned the tariff warnings, with Macron pledging that Europe would react in a "united and coordinated manner" if Washington proceeds with implementation.
"Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse. It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," Schumer declared in a statement.
The Senate leader stressed that Democrats are mobilizing to legislatively prevent the duties from causing "further damage" to America's economy and European partnerships.
Trump announced plans to impose a 10% levy on imports from NATO member states—specifically Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—citing their military footprint in Greenland.
The President warned the tariffs would surge to 25% by June should the United States fail to acquire the self-governing territory, arguing that American sovereignty over the region is critical to countering potential aggression from China and Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have condemned the tariff warnings, with Macron pledging that Europe would react in a "united and coordinated manner" if Washington proceeds with implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment