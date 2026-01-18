King Receives Bosnia And Herzegovina FM

Amman, Jan.14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received on Wednesday Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovi?.The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered ways to enhance cooperation, with His Majesty commending Bosnia-Herzegovina's role as a partner in the Aqaba Process meetings.The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

