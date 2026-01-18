403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, India Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation on Supply Chains
(MENAFN) Japan and India pledged Friday to strengthen cooperation on resilient supply networks and critical resources, signaling deeper strategic alignment between Asia's democratic powers.
Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's Foreign Minister, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar committed to bolstering supply chain security during the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.
The ministers reached consensus on accelerating collaboration to fortify supply networks and agreed to quickly convene a joint working group focused on mineral resources. Additionally, the two nations will launch a strategic dialogue on Artificial Intelligence to advance practical cooperation in the technology sector, the statement outlined.
Jaishankar and Motegi also examined current dynamics across the Indo-Pacific region and broader geopolitical developments.
"We have today not just an opportunity, but also an obligation, a duty to shape the global order, and in the current uncertain global situation, it's even more important that we work closely towards shared strategic goals," Jaishankar declared, per an Indian External Affairs Ministry release.
"Economic security today is particularly paramount… So, we will be discussing resilient supply chains, critical minerals, and how to address energy, health, and maritime security in our talks today," he said.
Motegi is conducting an official visit to India through Saturday.
In a parallel development, China on Friday responded to Japan's signing of an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement designed to enhance bilateral defense coordination with the Philippines during Motegi's Manila visit Thursday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing "always believes that cooperation between states should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party; nor should such cooperation undermine regional peace and stability."
Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's Foreign Minister, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar committed to bolstering supply chain security during the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.
The ministers reached consensus on accelerating collaboration to fortify supply networks and agreed to quickly convene a joint working group focused on mineral resources. Additionally, the two nations will launch a strategic dialogue on Artificial Intelligence to advance practical cooperation in the technology sector, the statement outlined.
Jaishankar and Motegi also examined current dynamics across the Indo-Pacific region and broader geopolitical developments.
"We have today not just an opportunity, but also an obligation, a duty to shape the global order, and in the current uncertain global situation, it's even more important that we work closely towards shared strategic goals," Jaishankar declared, per an Indian External Affairs Ministry release.
"Economic security today is particularly paramount… So, we will be discussing resilient supply chains, critical minerals, and how to address energy, health, and maritime security in our talks today," he said.
Motegi is conducting an official visit to India through Saturday.
In a parallel development, China on Friday responded to Japan's signing of an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement designed to enhance bilateral defense coordination with the Philippines during Motegi's Manila visit Thursday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing "always believes that cooperation between states should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party; nor should such cooperation undermine regional peace and stability."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment